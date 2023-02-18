Munich conference appeals for more aid for Ukraine

The three leaders, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Olaf Scholz, and Emmanuel Macron spoke to the media on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference ahead of a meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle, a loose group between three countries.

Scholz emphasized EU and NATO efforts in working towards ensuring Ukraine’s self-defense.

To ważny moment – jesteśmy w Monachium razem, w czasie konferencji dotyczącej bezpieczeństwa. Pokazujemy jedność europejską, jedność w ramach NATO, naszą współpracę, która będzie się dynamicznie przyczyniała do budowy przestrzeni bezpieczeństwa i pokoju w Europie — @AndrzejDuda. pic.twitter.com/nlT1KMQWfk

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) February 17, 2023

“We have come together in a time when Russia has invaded Ukraine, has started a horrible war of attack and all of us have in the last few weeks, month done a lot to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, that it can protect its sovereignty and integrity,” said Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.





Duda thanked President Macron and Chancellor Scholz for their support.





“This support from the West is even more needed, it is necessary for us to keep pushing this even more strongly, also in the context of the transatlantic community,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda.





The words came after Scholz’s speech the same day, urging allies to send tanks to Ukraine.





After significant pressure from European partners, mostly Poland and international pressure, the German government announced the planned delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks from army stocks to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian troops.