LIVE: Day 360 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold
off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded
on Friday for more weapons from the outside world, as Western
leaders met in Munich to assess the year-long war shaking
Europe.
07:15 CET
THREAD
Russian Z-bloggers are losing faith in the offensive and winning the war
Russian Z-bloggers are losing faith in a successful offensive after the failed battle near Vuhledar, where 2 elite brigades of marines were destroyed with a hundred pieces of military equipment.
1/5 pic.twitter.com/K6cSllpVoh
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 17, 2023