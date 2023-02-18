LIVE: Day 360 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold

off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded

on Friday for more weapons from the outside world, as Western

leaders met in Munich to assess the year-long war shaking

Europe.

07:15 CET

THREAD

Russian Z-bloggers are losing faith in the offensive and winning the war

Russian Z-bloggers are losing faith in a successful offensive after the failed battle near Vuhledar, where 2 elite brigades of marines were destroyed with a hundred pieces of military equipment.

1/5 pic.twitter.com/K6cSllpVoh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 17, 2023