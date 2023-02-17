Iranian dissident portrays Iran-Iraq war in support of protests

Sepideh Farsi, a debut Iranian director created an animation aiming to counter the traditional narrative of the Iran-Iraq War.

“The Siren”, is an animation portraying the war that started in 1980 and ground on for eight years, claiming up to 2 million lives.

Farsi lives in Paris and has been banned from her homeland since 2009.

This film tells the story of 14-year-old Omid, who plays football and watches cockfights before his hometown of Abadan is obliterated by Iraqi forces.

“The narratives of the regime, of that war, are very particular,” Farsi says. These glorified the war, honoring those who died as martyrs.

“They kind of hijacked that war and the revolution as being their own,” she stated.