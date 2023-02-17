No cooperation possible with imperial-minded Russia, president warns

Duda stressed that the Nato and EU countries were united in their opposition to the Russian attack on Ukraine. He added that this unity was especially important for Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

There can be no economic cooperation with a Russia that has revived its imperial ambitions, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Friday in Munich ahead of talks with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Duda said Russia’s February 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine drastically changed the security situation in Europe, and called the continuing conflict between the two countries “a war Europe hasn’t seen since World War II.”

Duda said that Russia’s imperial ambitions have dispelled all illusions about the possibility of upholding economic relations with it.

“Any illusions about relations with a Russia that has returned to its imperial aspirations and wants to subjugate other nations have now fallen apart like a house of cards. It is clear that there can be no economic cooperation with such a Russia,” Duda said.

Duda stressed that the Nato and EU countries were united in their opposition to the Russian attack on Ukraine. He added that this unity was especially important for Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.

The Munich Security Conference is aimed at debating the world’s most relevant security challenges. The focus of this year’s gathering is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Participants include 40 heads of state and government and nearly 100 ministers.