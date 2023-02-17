Ukraine will not cope without Western weapons says Duda

According to Duda, if Ukrainians are donated modern weapons there is a great chance they will be able to defend themselves.

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, told British TV channel Sky News on Friday that if Ukraine’s allies do not provide the country with the weapons it needs, it will certainly not cope, as this is the only way for it to counterbalance the Russians.

“Everything that allows them to have a technological upper hand over the Russian Armed Forces is valuable right now,” he said.

“The Russian army has a huge quantitative advantage. Ukraine, if it does not have this qualitative advantage, will not be able to oppose it, because there are simply fewer Ukrainians,” Duda added.

At the same time he expressed his fear that the ongoing war in Ukraine will not end within a year, because Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to exhaust the West in his effort to defeat Ukraine.”

According to Duda, Putin sees his chance in making Western businesses, Western societies and Nato tired of this war, in making people go back to ‘business as usual’.

He warned that if this is allowed Russia will invade another country.