Polish President meets King Charles III

The meeting between the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and King Charles III of Great Britain began on Friday afternoon at Buckingham Palace. One of the main topics of the talks was the issues related to humanitarian aid.

When President Duda was asked before the meeting about what topics he would raise with Charles III and whether humanitarian aid would be one of them, the Polish president stressed that the conversation would certainly concern issues related to humanitarian aid.

Bardzo dziękuję Królowi Karolowi III za zaproszenie do Pałacu Buckingham i serdeczną atmosferę rozmowy ważnej dla polsko-brytyjskich relacji. pic.twitter.com/Mbz7198pSG

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) February 17, 2023

“I know that His Majesty is very involved in these issues. I also know that the royal family has allocated significant funds to help Ukraine and Ukrainians. So they have extensive activities here. They are very sensitive and we will certainly talk about this,” President Duda said.





On Thursday, the President of the Republic of Poland met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak. The main topics of the talks were defense, security, energy security, and support for Ukraine. On that day, Duda also laid a wreath at the Polish Air Force Memorial in London.