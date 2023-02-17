You are here
Eastern Express 17.02

Friday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at Tehran trying to expand relations with Beijing and Moscow to offset Western sanctions over its nuclear development. The Chinese leader’s meeting with Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi gave no indication of whether they discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Tehran supplied military drones to Moscow but says they were delivered before the war began. To talk about the relations between Iran, China, and Russia, TVP World invited Marcin Krzyżanowski from the Jagiellonian University in Kraków.

