Spanish police finds 2 Dali sketches after art thieves bust

Spanish police announced it was able to recover two, hundred-year-old sketches by one of the most influential surrealist artists – Salvador Dali. The sketches were stolen in a burglary last year at a Barcelona home. The artwork’s estimated worth is 300,000 euros.

The thieves were three siblings, brothers aged 50, 53, and 55. The police were able to recover two drawings Dali did in 1922, ‘Els Pagesos’ y ‘Les sardanes de la Festa Major.’ The sketches were made as book illustrations for “Las gracies de Emporda” done for the author of the book, Pere Coromines.





The authenticity of the artworks was confirmed by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation, which holds the rights to the painter’s works after his death.





The police confirmed the thieves were targeting homes in wealthy neighborhoods around Barcelona.





During the investigation, police confirmed that three brothers managed to steal other artworks including graphics by another Spanish artist Joan Miro, luxury watches, and valuable coins and banknotes.