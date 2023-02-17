Western leaders meet in Munich to discuss security, economy and war in Ukraine

Politicians, military officers, and diplomats from around the world gathered at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Europe’s security situation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago. Western leaders will debate a possible 10th package of sanctions on Russia, and additional military support for Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks.

This year’s 59th edition of the conference, scheduled from Friday to Sunday, will be attended by dozens of heads of state and government, as well as ministers and representatives of major international organizations and institutions, including the UN, NATO, and the EU. President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will represent Poland.

Worth to follow! Munich Security Conference 2023. Spotlight: Ukraine at 7 p.m. with 🇵🇱 Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki @MorawieckiM in live stream!

👉https://t.co/oLFMOOtv6A#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/1HLLSsiwts

— Marcin Król, Konsul RP w Berlinie (@krol_rp) February 17, 2023

Tanks to Ukraine

Speaking just before the Munich gathering, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech via video link, urging the West to deliver tanks to Ukraine. “We need the speed … to limit Russian potential,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “delay has always been and still is a mistake.”

Ukraine won't be Putin's last "stop," said Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference

"He is going to continue his movement to the end… including all other states that were once part of the Soviet bloc," the Ukrainian president said. pic.twitter.com/LVuPB7CP8H

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 17, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed a similar message, who said that Allies who can deliver battle tanks to Ukraine should now do so. He added that Germany would facilitate this decision by providing logistics and stock replenishment and by training Ukrainian soldiers.

Scholz’s remarks seem to come a bit late as several Western countries have already pledged to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after Poland started lobbying for the cause.

In his opening speech, French President Emmanuel Macron urged allies to intensify their military support for Ukraine to help the country carry out a needed counter-offensive against Russia.

🔴"This war, despite what we read, is not just a war against Europeans. It is a war that concerns the world as a whole."

French President @EmmanuelMacron has taken the podium in #Munich⤵️ pic.twitter.com/CltT6YilkX

— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 17, 2023

Conference sidelines

Several Western leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in public debates, and behind closed doors.

Weimar Triangle leaders: Polish president Andrzej Duda, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks later on Friday.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has been held since 1963. It provides a prestigious forum for discussion of current international security issues among heads of state and government, foreign and defense ministers, parliamentarians, and representatives of the media and academia.