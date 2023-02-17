Poland is great Nato ally says US security official

Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/POOL/PAP

John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, has said that Poland has improved its position in many aspects and it is a great ally within Nato.

Talking to private Polish TV broadcaster TVN24 on Friday, Kirby said that the most important element of the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland was to communicate to the global community how important it is to stay united and to support Ukraine towards victory on the battlefield.

He added that Poland was the right country to do so as being on the eastern flank it faces real threats and challenges from the east.

Kirby also said that discussions with Polish leaders about strengthening Nato’s eastern flank are ongoing, but does not anticipate any new announcements by Biden on the matter during his visit to Warsaw.

Acording to him, in his address on Tuesday, Biden will express his gratitude to the Polish nation for being determined to help Ukraine and for accepting a large number of refugees.