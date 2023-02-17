You are here
Home > News > Ruling coalition continues to lead in polls

Ruling coalition continues to lead in polls

Poland’s governing United Right coalition could count on 37 percent of the vote, outstripping its main rival by 9 percentage points, according to a new opinion poll.

In a Social Changes survey run for the right-wing news website wpolityce.pl, the centrist Civic Platform would get 28 percent of the vote, if a parliamentary election was held on February 19.

The two parties lost 1 percentage point each in support from the previous poll.

The Left came third on 9 percent and was followed by the conservative Poland 2050 party on 8 percent, the far-right Confederation also on 8 percent and the agrarian Polish People’s Party on 7 percent.

No other party would cross the 5 percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.

Social Changes carried out its online survey on 1,067 Poles between February 10 and 13, 2023.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top