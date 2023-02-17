Biden changes Poland visit plan

Chris Kleponis – CNP/PAP

Joe Biden, the US president, will arrive in Poland on Tuesday instead of Monday, the Polish President’s Office has announced.

“US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Poland on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the President’s Office said on Friday. “During the visit, he will meet (Polish) President Andrzej Duda and take part in an Extraordinary Summit of Nato’s Bucharest Nine.”

The Bucharest Nine is a group of nine Nato member states located on the eastern flank of the bloc.

Initially, the White House said Biden would arrive in Poland in the evening on Monday, February 20.

The US ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, has said Biden will deliver his keynote speech in the Kubicki Arcades in the back gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Tuesday afternoon. The US president is also scheduled to meet with Duda and take part in the Bucharest Nine meeting.