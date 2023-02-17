YouTube CEO steps down after nine years at the wheel

Susan Wojcicki, the head of YouTube, resigned from her position on Thursday in a letter to the company’s employees. Its content was published by YouTube’s press service on its website.



“After nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” she wrote.

Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community. https://t.co/063sYalPzX

— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 16, 2023

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” Wojcicki added.

In the letter, she also named her successor – Neal Mohan.

“I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal… he has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she assessed.

“As for me, in the short term, I plan to support Neal and help with the transition… In the longer term, I’ve agreed with Sundar to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet,” she revealed.

Wojciki had been at the helm of YouTube for nine years, but has been associated with the Google corporation (Google has owned YouTube since 2006) for much longer, as she contributed to the inception of the popular search engine – in 1998, Wojcicki rent her garage to the Google Inc. founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who kept on refining their product before moving into the more formal office.