Weimar Triangle leaders to meet on Munich Security Conference sidelines

The Weimar Triangle leaders: Polish president Andrzej Duda, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks in Munich on Friday, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.



President Duda and PM Sunak discuss security, B9 summit agenda

During the press briefing after the meeting, President Duda pointed out that Poland is in a critical moment. He reminded that the summit of the…

see more

“We will discuss the alliance’s cohesion, interaction, unity within NATO, and all issues related to strengthening the eastern flank,” Duda revealed. “We will also talk about support for Ukraine – what else we are able to do for it, what the foreseeable scenarios for the development of the situation in Ukraine may be,” he added.

On the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, the Polish president will also meet Czech President-elect Petr Pavel and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The 59th Munich Security Conference is to be dominated by discussions of the international situation almost a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conference will bring together world leaders, as well as leading figures from academia, business and civil society.

I’m in Germany for the Munich Security Conference and will consult with our allies and partners on the path forward in Ukraine.

One year into the war, the Transatlantic alliance remains strong and united. pic.twitter.com/bVfHw9SMK7

— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 16, 2023

In addition to the presidents of Poland, France and the German chancellor, the speakers will include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, European Commission’s head Ursula von der Leyen, British PM Rishi Sunak, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and Wang Yi, former Chinese foreign minister.