Business Arena 16.02

In our today’s show, our host Jonasz Rewiński will take you through the most important news about the global economy. One of the most important topics of our future will be providing aid to reconstruct the regions of Turkey and Syria that were struck hard by the recent earthquakes leaving thousands killed and wounded and much more without shelter. We also invite you for an exclusive interview with Adam Michalski, research fellow at the Centre for Eastern Studies, who shed more light on the issue.