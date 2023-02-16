Military Mind 16.02

Russia launched another wave of cruise missile strikes against Ukrainian power infrastructure. Explosions were recorded in a number of cities, including Lviv and Kremenchuk. Strikes were also conducted against Pavlohrad and Pokrovsk. Russian forces claim to have cut off all major roads to Bakhmut, leaving open fields as the only remaining Ukrainian-controlled approach to the city. Kyiv, however, disputes these claims. Still, it appears that the threat of the city being encircled is growing. While clashes for Bakhmut are ongoing, assaults on Vuhledar, another major flashpoint, appear to have died down.