World News 16.02

Poland’s President went to London, where he met with the British Prime Minister; a look at the conditions in which Ukraine keeps Russian POWs; and NATO Secretary General goes to Ankara to advocate for Swedish and Finnish membership in the alliance. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

Vladimir Putin is a criminal and a murderer, the iron fist behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The latest edition of renowned journalist John Sweeney’s book “The Killer in the Kremlin” is out today and delves into what awaits the Kremlin’s tyrant. TVP World’s Don Arleth conducted an exclusive interview with the author.