Another U.S. train derailment carrying hazardous materials

A train containing one car of hazardous materials has derailed Thursday in Van Buren Township outside Detroit, Michigan, reports say.

Officials stated that six cars came off the tracks just before 9am. One of the cars is believed to contain hazardous substances, but there were no signs that it was leaking or that there was any danger to the public.

A freight train derailment in East Palestine in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames on February 3. Of the 100-plus cars, 20 were classified as carrying hazardous materials. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate, and it led to an environmental catastrophe.

Furthermore, the deadly crash of a commercial tanker truck caused hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Tuesday, shutting down the key highway through the state and forcing evacuations near the accident.

No hazardous release so far

“At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety,” Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in a statement obtained by Fox2 Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also said it is “aware of the train derailment in Van Buren Township, Wayne County, where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment.”

“EGLE personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation,” it added.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.