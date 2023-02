In this episode of the Pulse of Culture, TVP World art culture news program you will hear more about one of Europe’s most outstanding opera festivals Opera RARA in Kraków. The Festival is the home of unknown opera works and those which are performed very rarely. This explosion of sound is hosted in the amazing structure of the Słowacki Theatre in Kraków. The TVP World crew will also tell you what the famous museum of the Louvre prepared to mark its 230th anniversary.