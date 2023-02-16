UK PM lauds Polish resilience, leadership

The two politicians agreed on the importance of accelerating support for Ukraine in the coming weeks and discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on Nato aircraft.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, has paid tribute to Poland’s resilience and international leadership over the Ukraine war at a meeting with the Polish president.

President Andrzej Duda met Sunak at Downing Street on Thursday as part of a whistle-stop diplomatic tour of Europe ahead of a visit to Poland by US President Joe Biden.

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to Poland’s resilience and international leadership following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, and said it was clear the UK and Poland were entirely aligned on their steadfast support for the country,” 10 Downing Street, office of the British prime minister, wrote in a statement on its website.

They also agreed to remain in contact, Downing Street said.