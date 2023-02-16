Eastern Europe 16.02

Relations between Hungary and Russia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine are ambiguous. On the one hand, Hungary verbally opposes the EU’s economic sanctions regime on Russia and continues to cooperate with Moscow on the import of energy resources, while on the other hand, Hungary accepted refugees from Ukraine and ultimately voted in further EU sanctions packages against Russia. What is Hungary’s endgame in terms of its relations with Ukraine and Russia? And is it a Trojan horse in the EU and NATO? TVP World prepared a report and invited Dániel Bartha, President and Director of the Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration and Democracy, to shed more light on the issue.