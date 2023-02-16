Polish PM, FM deeply saddened by death of Czech ambassador to Poland

Ambassador Jakub Durr died at the age of 46, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

Krzysztof Świderski/PAP

The Polish prime minister and foreign minister have expressed their sadness at the death of the Czech ambassador to Poland.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of the Czech ambassador to Poland, Jakub Durr,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Morawiecki added that Ambassador Durr was “a great diplomat who had been working hard for Polish-Czech relations.”

“He has passed away so young… My sincere condolences to his family and his loved ones. May he rest in peace,” Morawiecki added.

Having conveyed his condolences to the family of the late ambassador, Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, said that he would always remember Durr “as an extremely professional diplomat and a sincere man who did much to strengthen Polish-Czech relations.”