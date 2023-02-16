Jakub Dürr, Czech Ambassador to Poland, dies at 46

“The [Czech] Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply saddened to inform that Jakub Dürr, i.a. the Czech ambassador to Poland, died today suddenly,” reads a statement published by the Ministry on social media on Thursday.

“It is hard to come to terms with the news that one of the most talented Czech diplomats, Jakub Dürr, has passed. I am immensely saddened and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” wrote the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský on Twitter.

Těžko se vyrovnávám se zprávou, že odešel jeden z nejtalentovanějších českých diplomatů Jakub Dürr. Je mi to ohromně líto a v myšlenkách jsem s jeho rodinou a blízkými. https://t.co/yOQXaG0fvB

— Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) February 16, 2023

The tweet published by the Czech Embassy to Poland lamented the passing of “an outstanding diplomat, a great expert on and friend of Poland, and first and foremost, a wonderful man.”

Z ogromnym smutkiem i bólem informujemy, że 16 lutego 2022 roku odszedł od nas na zawsze Ambasador Nadzwyczajny i Pełnomocny Republiki Czeskiej w Warszawie Pan Jakub Dürr. Odszedł znakomity dyplomata, wielki znawca i przyjaciel Polski, a przede wszystkim wspaniały człowiek… pic.twitter.com/mSM9nYiBR9

— Czech Embassy Poland (@CZEmbassyPoland) February 16, 2023

Poland’s Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau, also published his condolences on Twitter, recollecting that “Several days ago we jointly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and the Czech Republic.”

Z wielkim smutkiem przyjąłem wiadomość o nagłej śmierci Ambasadora Republiki Czeskiej w Polsce, J.E. Jakuba Dürra. Parę dni temu wspólnie świętowaliśmy 30. rocznicę nawiązania stosunków dyplomatycznych pomiędzy Polską a Czechami.

— Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) February 16, 2023

In the years 2008-2009, Jakub Dürr, served as the deputy minister for education, youth affairs, and sport. Later he served as deputy foreign affairs minister (2016-2018), and as his country’s permanent representative to the EU (2018-2020).

Dürr was an alumnus of the Palacký University in Olomouc, graduating in political science and European studies. During that time he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in Polish language and literature. He also studied political science at Masaryk University in Brno. He returned the Palacký University in 2002 to pursue an academic career as a lecturer and later as an administrator, which he briefly suspended while serving as the deputy minister for education.

Dürr has been appointed the Czech Republic’s ambassador to Poland in 2021, but due to health reasons he has been given a sick leave in November 2022 and returned to Prague to recuperate. He has, however, returned to his posting in Warsaw since.

Jakub Dürr died in Warsaw on February 16, 2023.