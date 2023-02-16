US president to thank Poland for helping Ukraine says White House

According to Kirby, the US president is likely to emphasize the role of Poland and to outline a vision for the coming months of the war in Ukraine.

Jim Lo Scalzo/PAP/EPA

Joe Biden, the US president, will use his visit to Poland next week to express his gratitude to the country for its commitment to helping Ukraine, according to a US National Security Council spokesperson.

Speaking to PAP on Thursday, John Kirby also said the president will call for more support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia almost a year ago.

President Biden will arrive in Poland on Monday evening. He will deliver an address to the nation on Tuesday afternoon, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Kirby also said that Biden would use a meeting with Andrzej Duda, his Polish counterpart, to thank the Polish people for their incredible support for not only US soldiers stationed in Poland but also US efforts to coordinate military assistance.

In addition, Biden will also express his gratitude for the generosity of Poles who have welcomed over a million Ukrainian war refugees.