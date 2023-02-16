Polish general to become Eurocorps commander

Major General Jarosław Gromadziński, now serving at the International Security Assistance Group – Ukraine (SAG-U) in Wiesbaden, Germany, is responsible, together with US officers, for the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A Pole will take command of Eurocorps, a multi-national rapid reaction force, in late June, according to the Radio Information Agency (IAR).

According to its website, Eurocorps, located in the French city of Strasbourg, is a multinational corps headquarters.

Founded by France and Germany in 1992, it is today composed of personnel from six framework nations (Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland, which joined in 2022), and five associated nations (Austria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Turkey).

The post of its commanding general is filled on a rotational basis of two years by the framework nations.

Eurocorps cooperates with the European Union and Nato. It can be put under Nato command when needed.