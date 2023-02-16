Nato must be stronger to deter potential aggressor says Duda

The president was speaking in London following a meeting with Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that he wants July’s Nato summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, to improve the alliance’s rapid reaction capabilities, and to improve its deterrence factor.

The president was speaking in London following a meeting with Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister. The meeting was part of a whistle-stop tour of allies by Duda to drum up support for its tough line on Russia and support for Ukraine ahead of a visit by Joe Biden to Poland next week.

“We want the Nato summit in Vilnius, like the alliance summit in Madrid did, to strengthen Nato’s rapid reaction capability and to enlarge the size of its defensive forces, namely, of Nato’s deterrence force, if a threat occurs,” Duda said after the meeting.

Referring to a meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and today’s meeting with Sunak, Duda said that they had agreed that this strengthening was necessary.

“We want more Nato equipment and weapons to be stationed on the alliance’s eastern flank in order to make it more accessible for Nato forces if a need arises,” Duda said.

The Nato summit in Vilnius will be held on July 11 and 12.