Teenager miraculously rescued after 10 days under rubble in Turkey

A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday more than 10 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 42,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria.



Video released by Sakarya Municipality, showed rescue workers surrounding the 17-year-old girl, before she was covered in a gold thermal blanket and carried away.

The teen was rescued in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the dead of night on February 6.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. In Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war, the reported death is toll 5,800 – a figure that has changed little in days.

While several people were also found alive in Turkey on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkey and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.