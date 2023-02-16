Polish General to become next Eurocorps commander

Major General Jarosław Gromadziński, the commander responsible for the creation of the Polish 18th Mechanized Division, will now command the Eurocorps. Eurocorps or The European Corps is a multinational rapid reaction structure, which includes military personnel from France, Spain, and Germany, as informed by the Polish Radio Agency (IAR).

The IAR’s telegram says “a Polish officer, Major General Jarosław Gromadziński, will become the commander of the Eurocorps – a multinational structure intended for rapid reaction with headquarters in Strasbourg”.





According to the information published by IAR, General Jarosław Gromadziński will officially take command of the unit at the end of June this year.

Generał Jarosław Gromadziński zostanie dowódcą Eurokorpusu#PAPinformacje https://t.co/ri57aptVvM

— PAP (@PAPinformacje) February 16, 2023

General Gromadziński currently serves in the International Team for Aid to Ukraine in Wiesbaden, Germany, where, together with the U.S. military, he is responsible for training Ukrainian soldiers.

Dzisiaj w Brukseli odbędzie się już 9 spotkanie krajów w formule #Ramstein czyli Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Jestem przekonany, że to spotkanie potwierdzi zwiększenie pomocy w nowoczesny sprzęt dla walczącej Ukrainy #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/A4oI3DW0aG

— Jarosław Gromadziński (@JGromadzinski) February 14, 2023

Eurocorps is a military rapid reaction structure, which includes troops from six countries: Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg, and Poland. The Eurocorps also includes Italy, Greece, Romania, and Turkey as “associated members”. The entire structure is commanded in a rotational scheme by officers appointed by the framework nations – lately, from September 2021, the formation was commanded by Belgian General Peter Devogelaere.

LTG Peter Devogelaere 🇧🇪, dowódca @HQEurocorps przebywał z wizytą w @SztabGenWP.

Generałowie skupili się podczas rozmowy na analizie sytuacji w Ukrainie oraz wyzwaniach stojących przed międzynarodowymi strukturami wojskowymi w związku z agresywną postawą FR. pic.twitter.com/VGy4lY27AF

— Sztab Generalny WP (@SztabGenWP) March 29, 2022

The structure cooperates closely with NATO and the European Union, but it is managed by only by its member states – decisions regarding the Eurocorps are taken by the defense and foreign ministers of those countries. The command located in Strasbourg is responsible for the allocation of allied troops to participate in crisis, humanitarian, and rescue, as well as peace enforcement and peacekeeping operations – both for the needs of the European Union and NATO.

🇺🇦Officers from the Civil-Military Cooperation Directorate of the @GeneralStaffUA enlightened @HQEurocorps Staff during a teleconference : 👉to remain well informed on the current security challenges in #Europe. pic.twitter.com/bGE4wcX7R5

— EUROCORPS (@HQEurocorps) January 27, 2023

IAR reminded that “General Jarosław Gromadziński is an experienced officer”.





Over the last few years, he has been creating a new division in the Polish army – the 18th Mechanized Division, called the Iron Division. On September 17, 2018, he was appointed by the Minister of National Defense as the commander of the division based in Siedlce. Currently, this unit is considered one of the best in the Polish armed forces.