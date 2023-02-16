Polish President discusses security with U.K. PM

Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in London, where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street. The talks in London were dominated by security issues, support for Ukraine, and further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. Duda and Sunak also discussed energy security problems and strengthening Poland’s air defense system. On Friday, the president will be received by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The Polish president said he would raise all allied issues during his conversation with the UK’s PM, including the problem of support for Ukraine.

The President’s Cabinet Head of the International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, stressed that “Great Britain is an important partner and ally for us.”

He pointed out that the UK has recently decided to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank with equipment and personnel.

Further visits

After the meeting with King Charles III, President Duda will attend the 59th Munich Security Conference. According to Przydacz, this is one of the most important events on the map of the global security debate.

The Weimar Triangle meeting will also take place in Munich. “It was in this circle that we discussed hardware support for Ukraine,” Przydacz said.

On Saturday morning, Duda will meet with President-elect of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. The leaders will discuss security.

The head of the International Policy Bureau said that this will be the first direct meeting and that Pavel has worked for many years as one of the top NATO officers in Brussels and has excellent NATO experience.

President Duda will also meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss energy security.

Sunak, Duda discuss security and Ukraine aid cooperation





The Polish President met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss what else could be done for Ukraine to win the war.





Among the topics of the conversation were defense, trade, and energy security.

“We will deepen our cooperation and partnership,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared.





“I am glad that we could announce the extension of the stationing of the Sky Saber system in Poland,” Sunak said, reminding that U.K. air security systems are now stationed in Poland.





President Andrzej Duda thanked Sunak for his clear and decisive support for Ukraine, as well as his “significant contribution to increasing our security.”





“The Sky Saber system, which is stationed in Poland, protects our skies. It is very important to us, I am very grateful for that, and also for the presence of British soldiers on Polish territory,” said Duda.





The British Sky Saber air defense system was delivered to Poland in early July. Deploying such weapons in Poland and sending an additional 100 soldiers to guarantee the security of the Polish airspace was announced by the British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace in March during a visit to Warsaw.