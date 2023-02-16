Polish president right in pressing prompt arms supplies for Ukraine

Podolyak (pictured) stressed that Duda was right in demanding fast weaponry supplies to Ukraine, and said the situation especially called for long-range missile systems and artillery.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda is right in pressing for quick arms supplies to Ukraine, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told PAP on Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said Ukraine needed prompt arms shipments in view of Russia’s renewed mass attacks.

“Russia has already begun a mass offensive in east Ukraine, and is trying to break through defence lines in the Donetsk, Lughansk and Zaporozhye regions,” Podolyak said.

Podolyak stressed that Duda was right in demanding fast weaponry supplies to Ukraine, and said the situation especially called for long-range missile systems and artillery.

“President Duda is right when he says Ukraine needs fast arms supplies. It’s not enough to just talk about it and discuss logistics at length, as is traditionally the custom in the West. No, at this stage we need speedy supplies of arms… within a month or two,” Podolyak said.