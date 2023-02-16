Polish President to meet King Charles III, PM Sunak in London

Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street. The talks in London will be dominated by security issues, support for Ukraine, and further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. On Friday, the president will be received by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The Polish president said he would raise all allied issues during his conversation with the UK’s PM, including the problem of support for Ukraine.

➡️President @AndrzejDuda continues his diplomatic offensive.

From Brussels 🇧🇪, President @AndrzejDuda arrives in London 🇬🇧 to meet the 🇬🇧 Prime Minister,@RishiSunak.

❗️The United Kingdom is an important ally for Poland when it comes to @NATO's Eastern Flank security. https://t.co/9og3q4oV9y

The President’s Cabinet Head of the International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, stressed that “Great Britain is an important partner and ally for us.”

He pointed out that the UK has recently decided to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank with equipment and personnel.

Further visits

After the meeting with King Charles III, President Duda will attend the 59th Munich Security Conference. According to Przydacz, this is one of the most important events on the map of the global security debate.

The Weimar Triangle meeting will also take place in Munich. “It was in this circle that we discussed hardware support for Ukraine,” Przydacz said.

On Saturday morning, Duda will meet with President-elect of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. The leaders will discuss security.

The head of the International Policy Bureau said that this will be the first direct meeting and that Pavel has worked for many years as one of the top NATO officers in Brussels and has excellent NATO experience.

President Duda will also meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss energy security.