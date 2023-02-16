Zelenskyy thanks Norway as historic financial aid package launches

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Norwegian lawmakers on Thursday for approving a bilateral aid package of approximately USD 7 billion over five years. He also stressed that Russia would never overcome the unity between Ukraine and its allies.

Speaking via video link from Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Norway’s decision set a precedent for “sustainable support”, calling it a “historic contribution”.

“It makes both our countries stronger. Russia will not overcome our unity, the unity of all those that cherish freedom,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

A historic aid package

The package, announced on February 6, is the largest aid program Norway has ever supplied to a single nation and is part of an unprecedented flow of Western military aid to Ukraine meant to help it fight off Russia’s invasion.

New Norwegian support package for Ukraine will strengthen their possibility to protect its people & regain control over own territory. NOK 75 billion (€ 6,83 billion) over 5 years, also withhelp to developing countries affected. #StandWithUkraine Read https://t.co/bnWt4r27PB pic.twitter.com/fyjc8YNspE

— Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) February 16, 2023

“Ukraine is not alone in this fight. Those who are here today, we are with Ukraine today,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Happy to confirm with @ZelenskyyUa today Norway's unprecedented support package for Ukraine: total NOK 75 billion (€ 6,83 billion) over 5 years (2023–2027). I want to say to the Ukrainian people: We stand with you. #StandWithUkraine Read more: https://t.co/tXZd0Kmiot

— Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) February 16, 2023

For 2023, half the package will fund military aid to Ukraine, and the rest will go to humanitarian assistance, although this breakdown could change in the coming years.

A red opposition

A broad group of political parties agreed on the package proposed by the minority center-left government, with the exception of the small, Marxist-oriented Red party.