Making movies: catching up with TFN’s Dagmara Leszkowicz

In the studio John Beauchamp hears from Dagmara Leszczkowicz, Editor-in-Chief of TFN and who is involved with the film.

Kalbar/TFN

In this episode of The Debrief, we hear about plans to make a film based on the life of the Midwife of Auschwitz, Stanisława Leszczyńska.

Leszczyńska was a Polish midwife who delivered over 3,000 children while a prisoner in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Now a feature film is to be made about the experience.

