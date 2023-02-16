US will continue to help Ukraine says US homeland security secretary

Mayorkas made the statement while visiting a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Korczowa in south-eastern Poland, where he met with Polish border guard officers.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The United States will continue to help Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has said.

The secretary said that protecting borders and deterrence is the strongest message that could be sent to a potential aggressor.

Mayorkas said he was also going to meet with Ukrainian refugees and later relate their stories to the American people. He added that Poland had sent a signal to the whole world about what people can do for their brothers and sisters in the fight for values.