Over 50% more electric vehicles roam Polish roads y/y: report

There were over 67,000 electric vehicles roaming Polish roads at the end of January, translating into a 56-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Electromobility Counter report, compiled by experts from the Polish Automotive Industry Association (PZPM) and the Polish Alternative Fuels Association (PSPA).



As reported, at the end of January 2023, there were 2,612 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations in the country – 29 percent of these were direct current (DC) fast charging stations, and 71 percent – slow alternating current (AC) chargers with a capacity of 22 kW or less.

The first month of 2023 saw 57 new public charging stations established, according to the study.

As conveyed by PZPM President Jakub Faryś, according to a recent decision taken by the European Parliament, it will not be possible to register passenger and commercial vehicles other than those powered by batteries and hydrogen in the EU starting in 2035.

“The intermediate target is 2030 and a reduction in CO2 emissions for passenger cars by 55 percent, for vans by 50 percent and 45 percent for trucks,” Faryś said, adding that in order to achieve these goals, it is necessary to build a hydrogen charging and refueling network.

On October 27, 2022, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached an agreement on stricter CO2 emission standards for new cars and vans. From 2035, no new cars and vans with internal combustion engines will be allowed to be registered in any EU member state.