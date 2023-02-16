Poles’ acceptance of Ukrainian refugees still strong, but declining

Most Poles are still in favour of accepting Ukrainian refugees in the country, but the support level has been going down, a survey has found.

In a periodic Openfield survey, carried out on 1,677 respondents on Tuesday, 67 percent of Poles have supported accepting Ukrainian refugees, but the figure is significantly lower than those in previous editions.

On February 24, 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, the support was running at 72 percent and shot up to 88 percent after one week, on March 4, and then declined to 79 percent on May 24 and 71 percent on October 24, 2022.

A growing percentage of Poles, 60.4 percent, believe that the aid offered by the Polish government to Ukrainian refugees is better than that received by themselves, which compares to 55.7 percent in the October Survey.

Also a falling percentage of respondents, 40.5 percent, want the refugees to be allowed to stay in Poland after the war in Ukraine ends. In October, the figure was 41.7 percent.