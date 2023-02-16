Border guard breaks cigarette-smuggling ring

Polish border guards and finance ministry inspectors have broken a smuggling ring responsible for the biggest-ever cigarette-smuggling operation from Belarus to Poland.

Eighteen people have been arrested in the case, including seven employees of the National Treasury Administration in Bobrowniki on the Polish-Belarusian border.

A Border Guard spokesperson told PAP that the gang was responsible for smuggling an estimated 18.8 million packs of cigarettes from Belarus to Poland between 2020 and 2021, mainly through border checkpoints in Bobrowniki and Terespol.

The operation, led by a 59-year-old Pole, was the biggest-ever cigarette-smuggling attempt from Belarus to Poland, the Border Guard said.

Police have said further arrests in the case are possible.