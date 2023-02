The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) lowers forecast for Poland’s GDP growth in 2023 to 1.0 percent.

EBRD has lowered its forecast for Poland’s economic growth in 2023 to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent forecast in September 2022, according to the bank’s latest report.

The EBRD forecasts that in 2024 Poland’s GDP will grow by 3.0 percent.