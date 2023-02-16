Texas shooting leaves one dead, three wounded

One person was killed and three were wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, police reported.



A police spokesman, Robert Gomez, told reporters one suspect was in custody, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Another day, another mass shooting in America! 1 killed, 3 injured in a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas.

Thoughts and Prayers aren’t working!

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 16, 2023

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.

Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

A news video showed the parking lot filled with patrol cars, their lights flashing.

BREAKING: Another mass shooting is being reported. This time at the El Paso mall in Texas. At least 3 people shot in food court according to early reports. When will this crap stop??? pic.twitter.com/oORKgBwFRU

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 16, 2023

“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it is a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez stated, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.

The Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on August 3, 2019. Earlier in February, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. However, he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.