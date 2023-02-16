Steven Moore, a political strategist, joined us on this episode of „Rock Rachon” to discuss the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland and how the war in Ukraine is perceived in the United States – why is the number of opponents of helping an attacked country of such key geostrategic importance as Ukraine growing? Steven, who has just returned from the war-torn country, also talked about the situation at the front.
Rock Rachon 15.02
Steven Moore, a political strategist, joined us on this episode of „Rock Rachon” to discuss the upcoming visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland and how the war in Ukraine is perceived in the United States – why is the number of opponents of helping an attacked country of such key geostrategic importance as Ukraine growing? Steven, who has just returned from the war-torn country, also talked about the situation at the front.