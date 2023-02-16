LIVE: Day 358 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

NATO countries are ramping up production of artillery

munitions as Ukraine is burning through shells much faster than

the West can make them, the alliance said. Ukraine’s state arms producer has announced it plans to develop and produce other arms and military hardware with allies.

07:11 CET



Marking one year

since Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will vote

next week on a draft resolution stressing “the need to reach, as

soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace” in

line with the founding United Nations Charter.

It again demands Moscow withdraw its troops and calls for a

halt to hostilities. The 193-member General Assembly is likely

to vote next Thursday after two days of speeches by dozens of

states to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war.