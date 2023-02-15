Panama bus crash kills 39 migrants, around 20 hospitalized

At least 39 people have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff on Wednesday, the country’s migration authorities said.

Local media showed an aerial view of the accident scene, with parts of the wrecked bus lying along the road and multiple rescue teams in the area.

The bus traveled through the Darien Gap, a dangerous stretch of jungle, and was heading towards a shelter located in the western coastal province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica.





About 20 people were hospitalized with injuries, some of them severely wounded.