NATO summit in Brussels comes to a close, Scotland’s First Minister resigns after eight years on the job, and Russian spy balloons make for easy pickings for Ukrainian air defenses. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

TVP World’s correspondent Alex Sumlinska spoke to the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, about the current conditions in Ukraine as well as the humanitarian aid needed to ensure the survival and well-being of the population.