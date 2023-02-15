Biden to deliver address in Warsaw

The US president will arrive in Poland on Monday evening and will depart on Wednesday.

Yuri Gripas/PAP/EPA

US President Joe Biden, who is coming to Poland on Monday, will deliver an address to the nation on Tuesday afternoon, the US ambassador to Poland has said.

Speaking to the private TV broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday, Mark Brzezinski revealed the details of Biden’s visit to Poland which will take place just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The US president will arrive in Poland on Monday evening and will depart on Wednesday.

“President Biden will deliver an address to the Polish nation at 5:30 pm on Tuesday,” Brzezinski said.

“It will take place in the Kubicki Arcades, in the gardens of the Royal Castle (in Warsaw – PAP),” he added.

“It is a historic moment,” he continued. “Never before has an US president visited Poland twice within a year.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.