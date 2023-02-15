Can Russia cease to exist?

World diplomacy guru Henry Kissinger believes that Moscow’s role in the world should not be diminished. But Poles, Balts, Finns, Ukrainians or the Caucasian nations may have a different opinion on this…

Who would have thought that we would live to see a time when a slogan that we used to scrape laboriously and secretly on our desks as high school students would become unexpectedly relevant – secretly because it was clearly “a strike at national alliances”. This slogan, at which we laughed boisterously at the time, read: “Long live the Polish-Chinese border in the Urals!”, and its discovery on the green surface of the desktop threatened a teacher’s investigation, although its consequences could not have been as serious as they had been a decade or two earlier. In a world a sixth of which was proudly ruled by the Soviet Union, that catchphrase was sufficiently absurd to captivate the minds of sixteen-year-olds.

Of course, it was not so much a question of rapprochement with China, about which we knew little, but that the Soviet Union would finally stop littering the globe with its presence. None of us imagined at the time that, a dozen years later, the invincible motherland of the world proletariat would crumble, Andrei Amalrik’s essay [written in 1970, the Russian dissident’s text entitled “Will the Soviet Union Survive Until 1984?” – ed.], after all, had not yet reached us. Even less could we have imagined that, after another few decades, commentators and political scientists would be seriously talking about the possibility of the break-up of Russia, the mighty remnant of the Soviets. And yet here we are.

That Vladimir Vladimirovich has greatly outbid himself is obvious even to the biggest Russland-Versteher a year into the war. Just a year ago, he might have expected his empire to be enriched quickly by a large chunk of Ukraine, what was left of it would be his political spoils, and Russia would spend the next few years quietly digesting its gains. Now commentators are considering the scenarios that might follow a Russian defeat. A defeat that hardly anyone doubts.

Generally speaking, there are two schools of thought here. One, which advocates maintaining Russia’s integrity, draws on the fear of instability, that is, the belief that a disintegrating nuclear power could be a threat to world peace. The master of this school of thought is Henry Kissinger, an almost 100-year veteran of diplomacy and political science, who – although he has long been out of the political game – is listened to attentively by all and his voice counts as a point of reference.

We remember the enthusiasm that his speech at Davos aroused when he made his famous volte-face and granted Ukraine the right to apply for NATO membership, which it had previously been denied. The enthusiasm was so great that the enthusiasts overwhelmed by it failed to notice that Kissinger did not retract a single word from his article published in mid-December last year in the British Spectator, where he wrote:

“Russia’s military setbacks have not eliminated its global nuclear reach, enabling it to threaten escalation in Ukraine. Even if this capability is diminished, the dissolution of Russia or destroying its ability for strategic policy could turn its territory encompassing 11 time zones into a contested vacuum. Its competing societies might decide to settle their disputes by violence. Other countries might seek to expand their claims by force. All these dangers would be compounded by the presence of thousands of nuclear weapons which make Russia one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.”

The clou of his argument, then, is the conviction that a civil war in a disintegrating Russia could be fought with nuclear weapons, and that once these got into the hands of rival groups, one never knew against whom they might be used. It is hard to deny the rationality of this view, but it is juxtaposed with a view of Russia’s role in the world political system that is quite bizarre from the point of view of people even slightly familiar with European history:

“The preferred outcome for some is a Russia rendered impotent by the war. I disagree. For all its propensity to violence, Russia has made decisive contributions to the global equilibrium and to the balance of power for over half a millennium. Its historical role should not be degraded.”

– Robert Bogdański

– Translated by jz/i>