Ukraine, NATO’s eastern flank talks on the agenda of Biden’s visit to Poland

During the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland, the issues of assistance to Ukraine and the reconfiguration of NATO’s eastern flank will be touched on, the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said.

Minister Rau was asked at a press conference after the meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, what Poland would like to achieve during the upcoming visit of U.S. President in Warsaw, especially when it comes to the presence of the U.S. soldiers in Poland.

🇩🇰 UM @Larsloekke: Dygtige danske virksomheder engagerer sig i genopbygningen af Ukraine. Opmuntrende at stå sammen med dem her i dag med fælles mål om nye arbejdspladser og fremtid for ukrainerne @RebuildUkraine 🇺🇦 #dkpol @DanskIndustri #dkbiz #DKMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/VmA4tw5qOX

— Denmark MFA 🇩🇰 (@DanishMFA) February 15, 2023

“This is an extremely important visit that takes place on NATO’s eastern flank, in a situation where Russian aggression against our neighbor is taking place beyond our eastern border. It is natural that the subject of this summit, the summit of NATO’s eastern flank countries, B9, but also the meeting of our heads of state will be dominated by two issues: aid for Ukraine and the reconfiguration of NATO’s eastern flank,” the minister said.

W siedzibie 🇵🇱 Ministerstwa Spraw Zagranicznych, min. @RauZbigniew spotkał się z min. SZ 🇩🇰 @larsloekke.

Sytuacja bezpieczeństwa w regionie, 🇵🇱🇩🇰 relacje bilateralne, a także wsparcie wojskowe i humanitarne dla Ukrainy, były głównymi kwestiami poruszonymi w trakcie rozmowy. pic.twitter.com/qwvEslCRXM

— Ministerstwo Spraw Zagranicznych RP 🇵🇱 (@MSZ_RP) February 15, 2023

“We really expect the permanent presence of our allies’ troops, including the American ones, on Polish soil so as to ensure effective deterrence when it comes to the security of the transatlantic community as a whole,” stressed the minister.





On February 10, the White House announced President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland on February 20-22. During the visit, the American president will meet with President Andrzej Duda, with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, and will deliver a speech ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.





Joe Biden visited Poland last March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. At that time, he gave a speech in the courtyard of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.