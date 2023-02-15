Poland sends post-earthquake aid to Turkey

According to estimates, the number of victims of the earthquake has already exceeded 41,000, and some estimates suggest that the figure may even be twice as large. In Turkey, 47,000 houses and 211,000 apartments were destroyed.

Specialist medical equipment, medicines, dressings, power generators, oil heaters and tents are among aid sent by Poland to earthquake-stricken Turkey.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Łukasz Jasina, has said that the aid was sent on a plane to Turkey on Wednesday.

“Due to the earthquake that took place in Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, as a follow-up to the support given to Turkey by the Polish Heavy Search and Rescue Group HUSAR, Poland is sending material aid to the population affected by the cataclysm,” Jasina said.

He added that the Government Strategic Reserves Agency, in consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has donated specialist medical equipment, medicines, dressings, power generators, oil heaters, tents, camp beds and blankets.

Jasina pointed out that the aid set off on Wednesday from the airport in Powidz on a plane made available by the Defence Ministry and the 14th Transport Aviation Squadron of the Armed Forces.

