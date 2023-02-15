Poland expects stronger Nato presence on eastern flank says president

Andrzej Duda came to Nato headquarters in Brussels to talk to Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland expects Nato to draft new security plans for the bloc’s eastern flank, the Polish president said after a meeting with Nato’s secretary general.

Andrzej Duda came to Nato headquarters in Brussels to talk to Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

“I have expressed the Polish hopes and expectations concerning new security plans for our part of the Alliance, not only for Poland, but also for the Baltic states and the remaining countries to the south on the eastern flank, plans of readiness that will make Nato reaction resulting from Article 5 (common defence – PAP) immediate, as quick as possible, in case of any assault on any Nato member state on the eastern flank,” Duda said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg.

Duda also mentioned US President Biden’s upcoming visit to Poland next week and a meeting of the Central European group of Nato members called the Bucharest Nine which will take place at the same time.

“We’ll discuss the security situation in our part of Europe, on Nato’s eastern flank, because this is what interests us most, also in the perspective of the forthcoming Nato summit in Vilnius,” Duda said.

The Polish president also said that Poland wanted as many Nato munition depots as possible to be located on the eastern flank “in case of any aggression”.