We expect new security plans for NATO’s eastern flank: Polish President

We expect new security plans for the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance, we would like to know that NATO’s reaction to a potential attack would be faster, said President Andrzej Duda at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During a joint press conference with the head of NATO, President Duda recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, and will also take part in the meeting of Central European NATO countries, i.e. the Bucharest Nine.

W Brukseli z Sekretarzem Generalnym @NATO @jensstoltenberg omówiliśmy sprawy bezpieczeństwa naszego regionu. Podziękowałem @jensstoltenberg za zaangażowanie w rozwój wschodniej flanki Sojuszu i zaprosiłem na Szczyt #B9 w Warszawie. #WeAreNato pic.twitter.com/fal4QEp4BA

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) February 15, 2023

“We will discuss the security situation in our part of Europe, on NATO’s eastern flank, because this is the element that interests us the most, also in view of the upcoming summit of the entire North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius,” said the president.





“I expressed our hopes and expectations from the Polish side – we expect new security plans, new plans for our part of the Alliance, not only for Poland but also for the Baltic states, for the other countries of the eastern flank from the south, readiness plans that will result in In the event of any attack on any of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance on the eastern flank, this reaction of the Alliance, which leads to triggering of Article 5, will be immediate, as soon as possible,” President Duda stressed.





“We would like as many weapons warehouses as possible to be built on NATO’s eastern flank in case of any attack,” added President Andrzej Duda.

Good to meet President @AndrzejDuda and thank him for #Poland's strong contributions to #NATO, as well as its leading role in providing support to #Ukraine. We will continue to stand together to protect and defend every inch of NATO territory. pic.twitter.com/6uvUlFB3QY

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 15, 2023

NATO’s commitment to Poland





“NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory and the entire territory of the North Atlantic Alliance,” Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Duda.





He also thanked the Polish president for the invitation to participate in the Bucharest Nine Summit, which will take place next week in Warsaw, and which is to be attended by, among others, US President Joe Biden.





“This summit will send a strong signal about the unity and determination of the Alliance,” stressed Stoltenberg.