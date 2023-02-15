Nato members manage to pool a battalion of Leopard tanks for Ukraine

"I would like to announce that we have managed to pool a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks; I undertook this task and it ended in success," the Polish defence minister (pictured with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin) said.

Some Nato members have agreed to donate Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, which together will make up a battalion, the Polish defence minister has said.

Mariusz Błaszczak took part in a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We discussed a coalition of donors of Leopard 2 tanks,” Blaszczak said at a press conference on Wednesday, after the meeting ended.

“I would like to announce that we have managed to pool a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks; I undertook this task and it ended in success,” the Polish defence minister said.

“Apart from Poland’s 14 Leopard tanks, Norway will offer eight, Canada – four, and Spain – between four and six tanks,” Błaszczak said. “Also Finland will take part in the project as a donor of tanks that will support the armoured battalion.”

Ukrainian tank crews are being trained in Poland with participation from Canadian and Norwegian instructors, Błaszczak added.